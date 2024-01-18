(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Bank of America raises Smith & Nephew price target to 1,320 (1,180) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America cuts Next to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 9,100 (8,300) pence
----------
Bank of America raises Associated British Foods price target to 2,000 (1,750) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Bank of America raises Frasers price target to 795 (700) pence - 'underperform'
----------
UBS raises Antofagasta price target to 1,800 (1,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Schroders price target to 490 (521) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Berenberg cuts Vodafone price target to 75 (80) pence - 'hold'
----------
Exane BNP cuts BAE Systems to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 1,125 (1,060) pence
----------
Barclays cuts St James's Place price target to 950 (970) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Bank of America raises Segro price target to 930 (870) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Bank of America raises Land Securities price target to 860 (700) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
UBS raises Softcat price target to 1,220 (1,180) pence - 'sell'
----------
Bank of America raises British Land price target to 510 (410) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America cuts Derwent London to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 2,500 (2,300) pence
----------
Bank of America raises Great Portland Estates to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 480 (490) pence
----------
Bank of America raises Hammerson price target to 23 (18) pence - 'underperform'
----------
JPMorgan raises WH Smith price target to 2,000 (1,950) pence - 'overweight'
----------
UBS raises Computacenter price target to 3,200 (2,805) pence - 'buy'
----------
Morgan Stanley starts Moneysupermarket.com with 'overweight' - price target 325 pence
----------
Berenberg raises IntegraFin price target to 360 (340) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts OSB Group price target to 700 (720) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Qinetiq price target to 455 (440) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Bank of America cuts Dr Martens to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 90 (135) pence
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Liberum raises Naked Wines to 'hold' (sell)
----------
Berenberg raises Kistos price target to 485 (475) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Yellow Cake price target to 883 (744) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts Oxford Nanopore Technologies price target to 240 (260) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Bank of America cuts boohoo price target to 25 (30) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Bank of America cuts Asos price target to 280 (300) pence - 'underperform'
----------
