Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concerns about earnings and the outlook for interest rates.

Shares of discount brokerage Charles Schwab fell after it posted fourth-quarter earnings short of Wall Street targets.

The troubled commercial real estate market is bracing for a record amount of maturing loans, with $2.2 trillion in debt coming due between now and the end of 2027, putting borrowers under pressure to refinance at much higher rates or face default, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Norges Bank Investment Management, the world's largest sovereign-wealth fund is suing the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank, and also SVB's advisers, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, accounting firm KPMG and Morgan Stanley.

A highly anticipated hearing between crypto exchange Coinbase Global and the Securities and Exchange Commission kicked off Wednesday morning.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

01-17-24 1721ET