    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Financials Up As Global Market Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup

01/11/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as worries about global market volatility subsided.

Treasury yields slipped somewhat after Bank of America said it would cut overdraft fees to $10 from $35 beginning in May, following other big banks that have rolled back or ditched such charges.

Citadel Securities is set to receive its first outside investment, with about $1.15 billion coming from venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital and cryptocurrency investor Paradigm, in a deal valuing the electronic-trading firm majority-owned by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin at around $22 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1733ET

05:34pFinancials Up As Global Market Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02:13pOmicron turbulence looms over U.S. airline earnings
RE
12:00pCorporate America revamps back-to-office plans on Omicron threat
RE
08:06aBank of America to Reduce Overdraft Fees
MT
08:04aBank of America to Reduce Overdraft Fees to $10
DJ
07:31aBank of America Announces Sweeping Changes to Overdraft Services in 2022, Including Eli..
PR
06:50aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Higher Pre-Market Tuesday
MT
01/10Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2022
PR
01/10Jefferies Raises Price Target for Bank of America to $50 From $48, Maintains Hold Ratin..
MT
01/10Bank of America, N.A. Announces Redemption of 3.335% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Bank No..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89 347 M - -
Net income 2021 30 066 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 400 B 400 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 48,93 $
Average target price 50,47 $
Spread / Average Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.98%400 447
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 475
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.36%220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.34%196 201
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%186 537