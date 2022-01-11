Financials Up As Global Market Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as worries about global market volatility subsided.

Treasury yields slipped somewhat after Bank of America said it would cut overdraft fees to $10 from $35 beginning in May, following other big banks that have rolled back or ditched such charges.

Citadel Securities is set to receive its first outside investment, with about $1.15 billion coming from venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital and cryptocurrency investor Paradigm, in a deal valuing the electronic-trading firm majority-owned by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin at around $22 billion.

