Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply as Treasury yields levelled off in anticipation of muted inflation data.

Hopes are building that the Federal Reserve can bring inflation to heel without inducing a major recession.

Federal regulators fined Bank of America $250 million for opening credit-card accounts in customers' names without their consent and double-charging fees.

Farmers Insurance is limiting sales of homeowners policies in Florida and California, becoming the latest big insurer to pull back from states with high risks of natural catastrophes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-23 1753ET