  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
02:55 2022-10-18 pm EDT
34.68 USD   +3.14%
Goldman CEO says reasonable chance of U.S. recession in 2023
RE
12:30pBank of America's 2022, 2023 EPS Estimates Raised by RBC; Shares Gain Midday
MT
10:11aBank of America expands CashPro to support 350+ payment types
AQ
Goldman CEO says reasonable chance of U.S. recession in 2023

10/18/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States may tip into a recession next year, but it is possible that inflation can be tamed without causing too much economic pain, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told Reuters.

"There's a reasonable chance of a recession in the U.S., but it's not certain," Solomon said on Tuesday after the company released third-quarter earnings. "I could still see a scenario with a soft landing."

Solomon's comments echoed those of JPMorgan & Co CEO Jamie Dimon in expressing caution about the economic outlook. Their counterpart at Bank of America Corp, Brian Moynihan, has been more optimistic, pointing to the healthy finances of consumers and businesses.

Solomon also talked about the challenges facing private equity buyers, saying deal activity in the buyout sector has slowed.

"Private equity activity gets reset at a time like this because values have to come down because financing costs have gone up," he said. "So there's been less private equity activity right now."

A steep fall in large private-equity buyouts contributed to the slowdown in global dealmaking, with third-quarter activity dropping 54% to $716.62 billion from $1.56 trillion in the same period last year, according to Dealogic data.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94 982 M - -
Net income 2022 26 275 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 270 B 270 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%269 782
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%339 841
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%203 584
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.38%166 848
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 703
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-7.95%125 273