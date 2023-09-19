Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as auto strikes took a lesser toll than some investors had feared.

The United Auto Workers strike at Ford Motor, General Motors and Stellantis plants is costing each of the Big Three automakers around $100 million-to-$125 million a week in delayed revenue, according to an estimate from analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group.

"The ultimate increase in labor costs is likely to be a 25%-30% cumulative increase over four years," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. "In isolation, this would be about a 4%-5% headwind to operating margin."

