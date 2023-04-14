Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bank of America Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-13 pm EDT
28.56 USD   +0.28%
Investors put $538 billion into cash funds over eight weeks - BofA

04/14/2023 | 06:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors have moved $538 billion into cash funds over the past eight weeks as they pulled money out of bank deposits after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to Bank of America figures released on Friday.

BofA, citing EPFR data, said investors put $51.6 billion into money market funds in the week to Wednesday as the outsized flows continued.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and another mid-sized lender called Signature Bank sent shockwaves through markets in the middle of March, and called into question the safety of U.S. bank deposits.

BofA's analysts said the catalyst for the big move into cash had been $500 billion in outflows from commercial bank deposits over the past five weeks. Total bank deposits stand at around $17.2 trillion, according to Federal Reserve data.

Money market funds (MMFs) are mutual funds that invest in highly liquid - that is, easy to buy and sell - short-term debt products, such as those issued by governments or highly rated companies. Companies and investors see them as effectively equivalent to cash.

Central bank interest hikes have pushed up the yields on short-dated debt and MMFs, making them look more attractive to investors.

"We're in a nice yield environment," said Stephen Brewer, head of liquidity sales at Pictet Asset Management.

"And now everyone's looking at the diversification, capital preservation, and liquidity benefits."

Investors have also put huge sums of money into government bonds, partly because of their safety, but also because they think central banks will not be able to raise interest rates as high as previously expected. Rising interest rates causes bond prices to fall.

BofA said $65 billion has flowed into Treasury funds this year, in the best start to a year ever recorded. It said $2.3 billion flowed into bonds in the week to Wednesday, in a third straight week of inflows.

A month after the initial burst of jitters, many investors are increasingly confident that the banking problems have been contained.

BofA said $3.9 billion flowed into stocks in the week to Wednesday, and $500 million went into gold funds.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson Editing by Amanda Cooper and Mark Potter)

By Harry Robertson


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 99 298 M - -
Net income 2023 26 834 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,56x
Yield 2023 3,24%
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%228 460
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%378 129
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%228 611
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.16%169 143
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%149 799
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%141 643
