"We continue to closely monitor activity," the spokesperson said.

According to media reports, Russian hacker group Killnet said it was "blocking the entire network infrastructure of the largest bank of America JP Morgan".

Earlier this year, the group had also claimed responsibility for cyber attacks on Lithuania and on websites of several Italian institutions.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)