July 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America has appointed bank veteran Kevin Brunner as the new head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Brunner, who is replacing Sam Powers, joined Bank of America back in 1999 and was most recently serving as co-head of global M&A alongside Ivan Farman, who will continue in the role.

Powers will join Advance, the parent company of Conde Nast, which owns and invests in a broad range of companies across the TMT and education sectors.

Bank of America, the second biggest U.S. lender, has had a rebound in its investment banking activities, which helped the bank post better-than-expected profit in its recently announced second-quarter results. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)