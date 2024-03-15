Research Shows Women are Taking Steps to Secure Their Financial Future; 83% Have or Want to Learn About Money and Finances

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Merrill Wealth Management launched #WomenInvested Meet Ups: Real Conversations About Investing, a video series offering tips and insights in a jargon free zone to help women pursue their financial goals. The first installment is 'Women's Superpower: Investing' and highlights the essential role investing plays in helping women build a more secure financial future.

"From starting businesses and leading industries, women have made tremendous gains and today wield considerable economic influence," said Lindsay Hans, President and Co-Head of Merrill Wealth Management. "Our goal with the #WomenInvested Meet Up series is to create forums for women to learn about important wealth building topics that is conducive to their busy lives."

Hans hosts the first edition alongside Nancy Fahmy, head of the investment solutions group at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and Marci McGregor, head of portfolio strategy for the Chief Investment Office of Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank.

Women today are taking important steps to set themselves up for financial success, according to a recent poll of affluent women:

85% have a retirement savings account,

69% have created a financial plan, and

68% have a financial advisor.1

The appetite for financial information is strong. Sixty-two percent of women have learned about money and financial topics already with an additional 21% reporting that they would like to learn but haven't gotten around to it yet.1

However, 48% of women face a financial barrier, among which 30% say they have too many competing priorities and 24% say they do not have enough time,1 underscoring the need to deliver financial education in a convenient way.

The new series is the latest example of Merrill's long-standing commitment to helping women own their financial futures, offering financial education resources and increasing access to personalized financial advice.

#WomenInvested Meet Ups are available at ml.com/women.

1 On behalf of Merrill, MarketCast conducted a quantitative survey of more than 900 U.S. adults with more than $250,000 in investable assets in December 2023. Statistical analysis was conducted to ensure representation, accuracy, and completeness.

