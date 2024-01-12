JPMorgan Posts Record Annual Profit Despite Quarterly Slip

The biggest bank in the U.S. has benefited from higher interest rates, which increased margins in its lending business.

Bank of America's stock slides 2% as earnings almost halve from a year ago

Bank of America's revenue came up short of estimates on Friday, as it booked special charges and paid a $2.1 billion fee to the FDIC.

Wells Fargo's stock falls as credit-loss provisions jump, profit was in line

Wells Fargo's stock dropped Friday, after the California-based bank set aside a lot more money for potential losses on loans, and reported fourth-quarter profit that rose just in line with forecasts.

BlackRock to Buy Infrastructure Firm for $12.5 Billion

The acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, a private-equity firm focused on infrastructure, would be BlackRock's largest in 15 years.

Delta almost doubles Q4 profit, but shares slide on lowered earnings guidance

Delta sees aFor 2024, Delta expects earnings of $6 to $7 a share, below the target of over $7 a share the company outlined at an investor day in December 2022.

Apple Directors Al Gore, James Bell to Retire

The former U.S. vice president had been a board member since 2003.

Tesla Production in Europe Upended by Red Sea Conflict

The decision to halt production in Germany raises the specter of a new supply-chain crisis for European manufacturers dependent on parts from Asia.

Carta Competitors See Surge in Demand

Customers of Carta, spurred by the shuttering of its secondary trading division and a loss of trust in the 14-year-old company, are reaching out to competitors about potentially switching over to their services.

Why Big Tech Is Still Minding Its Bills

Layoffs at Google and Amazon kick off a year that will see higher AI spending but likely limited revenue impact.

Grayscale Faces New Risk-Management Challenge With Bitcoin ETF Approval

With the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of U.S. exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin, cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments must focus more on managing risk and communicating with participants, Chief Financial Officer Ed McGee said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-24 0915ET