One Equity Investigated by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the private-equity firm's communications with investors about its past and future performance violated rules.

Wall Street Wrestles With Dealmaking, Trading Slump

Morgan Stanley said second-quarter profit fell 13% from a year ago, driven by a 22% decline in trading revenue.

Bonds Are a Problem, and One Solution, for Bank of America

Trading bonds is working out better than holding them.

Thomas H. Lee Partners Agrees to Buy Standish Management

Hundreds of Standish employees collectively own a 45% stake in the business and plan to retain their shares.

Charles Schwab's stock on track for biggest one-day gain since March of 2020 after earnings beat

Schwab's stock jumped 12% in early trade after earnings fell from a year ago but still beat consensus estimates.

PNC Stock Falls. The Regional Bank's Revenue Was a Miss.

PNC Financial Services Group earnings were flat year over year, but came in ahead of expectations.

Family Office Investors See Promise in Credit, Bridge Financing to Manage Risk

Private credit and real-estate bridge financing are both attracting interest as ways to hedge against risk and higher rates.

A $236 Billion Stock-Market Enigma

Between 2019 and 2022, an obscure Abu Dhabi stock surged more than 400-fold to become one of the most valuable companies in the Middle East.

Big Four Accounting Firms Pare Their Consultant Ranks in Postpandemic Reversal

Professional-services giants are facing the consequences of aggressive hiring over the past two years, coupled with less attrition than they expected.

The Man Charged With Steering the Yuan Through China's Economic Turmoil

Pan Gongsheng has experience in high-stakes tasks, but China's fragile economy raises new risks.

