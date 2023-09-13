Binance.US CEO Leaves Embattled Crypto Exchange

Brian Shroder, who took the helm of Binance.US in 2021, will be succeeded on an interim basis by the company's chief legal officer.

SEC Sues Market-Maker Virtu, Alleging Leakage of Customer Information

Regulator says Virtu misled customers about the walls between prop trading and order-execution roles.

Banks Load Up on $1.2 Trillion in Risky 'Hot' Deposits

Brokered deposits, an obscure but costly banking industry product, jumped in the second quarter.

Hedge Funds' Big Bet Against Treasurys Isn't What You Think

Inflation, bond issuance and Fed tightening are spurring a Treasury derivative bonanza.

Fund managers just made their biggest shift ever into U.S. stocks - and out of emerging markets

Global fund managers have just made their biggest shift ever into U.S. stocks and out of emerging market equities, according to Bank of America's monthly survey released Tuesday.

Breakaway New Jersey Pension Plots Private-Markets Investments

The estimated $30 billion system for local police and firefighters is splitting from the N.J. Division of Investment and has laid out plans to deploy $1.47 billion on its own.

Hamilton Lane Elevates Executives to Navigate New Investment Landscape as Co-CEOs

Erik Hirsch and Juan Delgado-Moreira take the helm as CEO Mario Giannini transitions to executive co-chairman.

Lenders Allege Edtech Startup Byju's Hid $533 Million With Hedge Fund

Lenders to Indian education-technology company Byju's have alleged that it covertly transferred $533 million to a Florida-based hedge fund, adding another dimension to their legal feud with one of India's most highly valued startups.

Unions Are Having a Moment. Investors Should Take Heed.

A possible UAW strike shows organized labor's growing clout, and could lead to higher inflation.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on M&A activity, JTC PLC's earnings, Metro Bank, Australian insurers, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

