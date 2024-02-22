Fed Minutes Show Unease Over Premature Cuts

Only two officials highlighted the risks of keeping rates too high for too long at last month's policy meeting.

Bank of Korea Stands Pat, Maintains Growth and Inflation Forecasts

South Korea's central bank held its policy rate steady at a 15-year high as widely expected, and signaled that a policy pivot toward easing may not come anytime soon.

Crypto Tycoon Do Kwon Should Be Extradited to U.S., Montenegro Court Rules

Both the U.S. and South Korea have sought to prosecute the creator of TerraUSD and Luna.

China Slowdown Deals $3 Billion Blow to HSBC

The bank fell into a quarterly loss after it wrote down the value of its stake in Chinese lender Bank of Communications.

Value Reset Sets Stage for Buyouts Revival in Software

Private-equity dealmakers see a thaw beginning as software company prices adjust to a new market reality.

Bank of America CEO flags tug-of-war between inflation and higher wages but says consumers are still spending

Chief Executive Brian Moynihan is 'not worried' about competition from proposed credit-card merger but admits 'concern' over regional banks' exposure to commercial real estate.

China Quant Fund Suspended as Regulators Tighten Grip on Trading

China's two major stock exchanges have slapped a three-day ban on a large quantitative fund, the latest move by regulators ramping up trading scrutiny as they look to boost a sluggish market.

CVC Capital Partners Raises $6.8 Billion for Its Sixth Asia Fund

CVC Capital Partners has raised $6.8 billion for its sixth Asia fund, which will be used for investments in consumer and service sectors across the region.

National Australia Bank's First-Quarter Profit Fell

The bank said first-quarter revenue grew by 1% when compared with the average of the prior two quarters.

