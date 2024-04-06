Bank of America Corporation is a banking group organized around 5 areas of activity: - commercial banking (58.6% of Net Interest Income); - business and investment banking (25.5%); - wealth management and asset management (12.4%); - market banking (2.9%); - other (0.6%). At the end of 2023, the group managed USD 1,923.8 billion in current deposits and USD 1,053.7 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks