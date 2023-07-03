STRESS TEST DISCREPANCY PROMPTS BANK OF AMERICA TO DELAY DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT - FT
Today at 04:33 pm
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04:55:22 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|29.26 USD
|+1.97%
|+5.23%
|-11.84%
|10:33pm
|RE
|07:13pm
|Bank of America asks Fed to clarify stress test results
|RE
STRESS TEST DISCREPANCY PROMPTS BANK OF AMERICA TO DELAY DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT - FT
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|29.20 USD
|+1.78%
|+3.95%
|229 B $
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-03
|29.20 $
|+1.97%
|30 975 665
|2023-06-30
|28.69 $
|+0.10%
|50,478,950
|2023-06-29
|28.66 $
|+2.10%
|68,376,444
|2023-06-28
|28.07 $
|-0.60%
|37,803,818
|2023-06-27
|28.24 $
|+0.53%
|39,081,782
Delayed Quote Nyse - 01:00:02 2023-07-03 pm EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-11.84%
|229 B $
|+5.47%
|225 B $
|+4.70%
|164 B $
|+5.11%
|160 B $
|+21.70%
|155 B $
|+12.32%
|147 B $
|-0.61%
|133 B $
|+5.63%
|116 B $
|-9.50%
|114 B $
|-6.34%
|114 B $