US inflation in June came in weak, very weak. The annual rate fell back to 3.5%, after hitting a 3-year high of 4.2% in May, and thus came in well below the 3.8% expected by the consensus. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index even fell 0.4%, its first decline since 2020.

The drop in oil prices, helped by the memorandum reached between Washington and Tehran, obviously contributed significantly to this slowdown, but it does not fully explain it. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, slowed to 2.6%, from 2.9% in May, with prices essentially unchanged over the month. ''Supercore'' inflation, which tracks services prices excluding rents, even contracted by 0.2%, its largest drop since 2020.







The quality of this disinflation, however, argues against extrapolating too quickly. A significant part of the surprise in core inflation stems from unusual moves in rents, lodging away from home, telecommunications and auto insurance.



Still, these data put to bed the idea of a rate hike as soon as July, a scenario that had gained credibility after Christopher Waller's comments on Monday. Another tightening in September remains priced in, with an implied probability slightly above 60%, but now looks harder to justify without another surge in energy prices this summer.



The debate could, however, return in the fall. The annual rates of core inflation and median inflation should face less favorable base effects, notably in October and November, as the distortions tied to the 2025 shutdown drop out of the comparisons. June's report is therefore an excellent snapshot, without yet guaranteeing a lasting convergence of inflation towards 2%.



That caution remains warranted, with inflation above the Fed's target for more than five years now. Different versions of the Taylor rule also suggest that the current policy rates remain too low, even the most dovish estimates putting them about 100 basis points higher, around 4.75%.



The US economy also appears solid enough to absorb higher rates. The resilience of consumption, regularly highlighted by data from Bank of America, Costco, Redbook and the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, adds to the boom in investment in artificial intelligence to support activity.



The labor market will, however, be the real judge. Under Kevin Warsh, the Fed will probably be more willing to tolerate a gradual rise in unemployment if that helps bring inflation sustainably back toward 2%. But a rapid deterioration that triggers the famous ''Sahm rule'' would create enough anxiety in markets to push a majority of monetary policymakers toward a more accommodative stance.