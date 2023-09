WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday ordered Goldman Sachs , Bank of America and JPMorgan to pay a total of over $50 million for swap reporting failures and other violations, the agency said in a statement.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs will pay civil monetary penalties of $15 million, $8 million, and $30 million respectively, the CFTC said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sonali Paul)