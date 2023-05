Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields rallied on debt-default fears.

Fixed-income investors often toggle back and forth between utility stocks and Treasurys based on yield levels.

Carbon prices are trending upwards this year in the California carbon allowance market, said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

