Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAY   TH0023010000

BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Ayudhya Public : Dissemination of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders' Notification on the Bank's website

03/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
16 Mar 2022 18:22:46
Headline
Dissemination of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders' Notification on the Bank's website
Symbol
BAY
Source
BAY
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ayudhya pcl published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:38aBANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Dissemination of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders' Noti..
PU
03/13BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Notification of Changes in the Nomination of Person Proposed for ..
PU
02/24BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis for the quarter and year ended..
PU
02/24BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Submission of the Financial Statements for the year ended Decembe..
PU
02/23BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Summoning of and Agenda for the Electronic Annual General Meeting..
PU
02/23Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Six Months Period Ende..
CI
02/18BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : C.B.1.1 as of January 31, 2022
PU
02/02BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : The Bank's 2022 Financial Targets
PU
01/20BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis for the quarter and year ended..
PU
01/20BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Submission of Unaudited Financial Statements for the year ended D..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 114 B 3 390 M 3 390 M
Net income 2022 27 971 M 834 M 834 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 257 B 7 677 M 7 677 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,00 THB
Average target price 36,70 THB
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Akita President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duangdao Wongpanitkit Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Chairman
Sayam Prasitsirigul Chief Information & Digital Officer
Wirote Chuenratanakul Head-Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.41%7 677
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.34%391 188
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-6.72%334 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.68%241 235
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%177 393