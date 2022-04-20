Log in
    BAY   TH0023010000

BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BAY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
34.50 THB    0.00%
08:35aBANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Unreviewed)
PU
08:35aBANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : Submission of Unreviewed Financial Statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
PU
07:55aBANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC : C.B.1.1 as of March 31, 2022
PU
Bank of Ayudhya Public : Submission of Unreviewed Financial Statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Date/Time
20 Apr 2022 19:26:31
Headline
Submission of Unreviewed Financial Statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
Symbol
BAY
Source
BAY
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ayudhya pcl published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 114 B 3 363 M 3 363 M
Net income 2022 28 177 M 834 M 834 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,75x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 254 B 7 507 M 7 507 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,66%
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Akita President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duangdao Wongpanitkit Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Chairman
Sayam Prasitsirigul Chief Information & Digital Officer
Wirote Chuenratanakul Head-Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.82%7 507
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.88%385 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.06%319 017
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%251 693
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%185 462
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.31%181 271