Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya to acquire SHB Finance in Vietnam

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl
(BAY) said on Wednesday that it will acquire SHB
Finance in Vietnam from Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank
for 5.1 billion baht ($155.77 million).
"We are very pleased to announce that we have signed
agreements with SHB to acquire a 100% stake in SHB Finance,
SHB's consumer finance subsidiary," Bank of Ayudhya President
Seiichiro Akita said in a statement.
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group holds a
76.9% stake in Bank of Ayudhya, Thailand's fifth largest bank by
assets.
"The acquisition will enable the bank to capture growth
outside of Thailand," BAY said, adding that SHB Finance has more
than 200,000 borrowers.
Bank of Ayudhya is the latest lender to expand outside of
Thailand for growth opportunities. In 2019, top-ranked Bangkok
Bank Pcl acquired https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bank-permata-m-a-bangkok-bank-idUSKBN1YG1HR
Indonesia's PT Bank Permata for about $2.7 billion.
Earlier this year, second-ranked Kasikornbank Pcl
opened its first branch https://www.reuters.com/article/kasikornbank-vietnam-idUSL4N2KE15C
in Vietnam.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and will
have two phases with SHB transferring 50% of SHB Finance to Bank
of Ayudhya in the first phase. The remaining stake will be
transferred in the next three years, BAY said in a bourse
filing.
The investment will use the bank's internal funds.
($1 = 32.7400 baht)
