Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya to acquire SHB Finance in Vietnam

08/25/2021 | 08:15am EDT
BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY) said on Wednesday that it will acquire SHB Finance in Vietnam from Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank for 5.1 billion baht ($155.77 million).

"We are very pleased to announce that we have signed agreements with SHB to acquire a 100% stake in SHB Finance, SHB's consumer finance subsidiary," Bank of Ayudhya President Seiichiro Akita said in a statement.

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group holds a 76.9% stake in Bank of Ayudhya, Thailand's fifth largest bank by assets.

"The acquisition will enable the bank to capture growth outside of Thailand," BAY said, adding that SHB Finance has more than 200,000 borrowers.

Bank of Ayudhya is the latest lender to expand outside of Thailand for growth opportunities. In 2019, top-ranked Bangkok Bank Pcl acquired https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bank-permata-m-a-bangkok-bank-idUSKBN1YG1HR Indonesia's PT Bank Permata for about $2.7 billion.

Earlier this year, second-ranked Kasikornbank Pcl opened its first branch https://www.reuters.com/article/kasikornbank-vietnam-idUSL4N2KE15C in Vietnam.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and will have two phases with SHB transferring 50% of SHB Finance to Bank of Ayudhya in the first phase. The remaining stake will be transferred in the next three years, BAY said in a bourse filing.

The investment will use the bank's internal funds.

($1 = 32.7400 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Alex Richardson and Chizu Nomiyama)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANGKOK BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 1.33% 114 End-of-day quote.-3.80%
BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.84% 29.5 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 118 End-of-day quote.4.42%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.30% 591.4 End-of-day quote.29.66%
SAIGON - HANOI COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK -1.46% 27000 End-of-day quote.74.71%
Financials
Sales 2021 122 B 3 741 M 3 741 M
Net income 2021 32 231 M 985 M 985 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,13x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 217 B 6 602 M 6 634 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,66%
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Akita President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duangdao Wongpanitkit Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Chairman
Sayam Prasitsirigul Chief Information & Digital Officer
Wirote Chuenratanakul Head-Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.60%6 602
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.32%471 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.85%349 050
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 372
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.77%206 187
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%198 586