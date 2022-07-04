Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : An exclusive opportunity for BBK's credit card holders to win back their spending

​On the occasion of its 50thAnniversary celebrations,BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, announced its second promotional campaign following the launch of its all-new credit cards where credit cardholders will have the opportunity to win back up to the full value of their outstanding balance or a maximum amount of BD 2,000.

The campaign shall commence on the 1st of July 2022 until the 30th of June 2023, and is exclusive to all customers who hold any of the BBK credit cards during the promotional period.

Every customer shall be entitled to one entry per draw, and there shall be a total of 12 winners throughout the promotional campaign.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK commented: "Aiming to meet the needs and aspirations of our valued customers, BBK offers more benefits and winning opportunities to its credit card holders, as part of its constant commitment to providing the most advanced and all-new innovative banking and financial services in the Bahraini market."

Dr. Salem affirmed that this campaign follows a comprehensive list of benefits offered to all of BBK's credit cardholders whether it's the Platinum, Signature, Infinite, Al Wajaha Infinite or Prive Infinite and falls within the scope of BBK's goal of enhancing its customers' banking experience.

"In support of the long-standing relationship of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation between the Bank and its customers, BBK will continue to strive to fulfill the needs of its loyal customers by offering all innovative banking, and financial services, as well as the best overall banking experience." Dr. Salem concluded.



Customers may apply today for one of BBK's credit cards to take part in this campaign and enjoy more exciting benefits and features where the customer service staff at BBK's network of branches will be able to provide greater details. Customers may also call the dedicated call center on 17500600 or visit the website www.bbkonline.com to learn more about BBK credit cards.

