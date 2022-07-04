Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-07-02
0.4800 BHD    0.00%
07/03BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK launches its Digital Management Trainee Program in FinTech
PU
06/20BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : continues its support to INJAZ Bahrain
PU
04/27Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : An exclusive opportunity for BBK's credit card holders to win back their spending

07/04/2022 | 01:13am EDT
On the occasion of its 50thAnniversary celebrations,BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, announced its second promotional campaign following the launch of its all-new credit cards where credit cardholders will have the opportunity to win back up to the full value of their outstanding balance or a maximum amount of BD 2,000.

The campaign shall commence on the 1st of July 2022 until the 30th of June 2023, and is exclusive to all customers who hold any of the BBK credit cards during the promotional period.

Every customer shall be entitled to one entry per draw, and there shall be a total of 12 winners throughout the promotional campaign.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK commented: "Aiming to meet the needs and aspirations of our valued customers, BBK offers more benefits and winning opportunities to its credit card holders, as part of its constant commitment to providing the most advanced and all-new innovative banking and financial services in the Bahraini market."

Dr. Salem affirmed that this campaign follows a comprehensive list of benefits offered to all of BBK's credit cardholders whether it's the Platinum, Signature, Infinite, Al Wajaha Infinite or Prive Infinite and falls within the scope of BBK's goal of enhancing its customers' banking experience.

"In support of the long-standing relationship of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation between the Bank and its customers, BBK will continue to strive to fulfill the needs of its loyal customers by offering all innovative banking, and financial services, as well as the best overall banking experience." Dr. Salem concluded.

Customers may apply today for one of BBK's credit cards to take part in this campaign and enjoy more exciting benefits and features where the customer service staff at BBK's network of branches will be able to provide greater details. Customers may also call the dedicated call center on 17500600 or visit the website www.bbkonline.com to learn more about BBK credit cards.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 05:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 113 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2021 53,1 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 89,6 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 784 M 2 081 M 2 081 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,13x
EV / Sales 2021 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 996
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,48
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Ali Saif Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Abdulla Isa Group Chief Financial Officer
Murad Ali Murad Chairman
Hasan Ahmed Abouzeid Group Chief IT & Operations Officer
Mohamed Ahmed Al-Rayes General Manager-Treasury & Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.-0.94%2 081
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%154 996
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.89%73 670
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.4.52%61 693
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.68%59 579
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.54%50 692