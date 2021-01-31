Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK Opens New Financial Mall in Tala Plaza

​

BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in Retail and Commercial banking, has announced the launch of its new concept Financial Mall located in Tala Plaza, Segaya Manama, which opens its doors to customers on the 1st of February 2021.

The state-of-the-art Financial Mall, which is a relocation of the Bank's Financial Mall in Adliya presented in a revamped and modernized new concept, offers customers increased convenience, with an accessible location, ample parking, a 24/7 Digital Zone for BBKPLUS self-service, in addition to spacious dedicated areas for sales consultation & customer service, teller and Al Wajaha services for the bank's customers.

Commenting on the launch, BBK Group Chief Executive, Dr. AbdulRahman Ali Saif, said: 'The Financial Mall in Tala Plaza is an exciting milestone for the Bank as it brings together the best of BBK digital offerings, whilst providing enhanced customer service solutions all under one roof.'

He added: 'The Mall builds on our digital branch concept, 'BBKPLUS' which we launched in the Bahrain City Center shopping mall last year, whilst offering a larger more convenient Financial Mall experience. In addition to a 'Digital Zone', the Mall has Tellers and Sales consultation & Customer Service desks along with a dedicated Al Wajaha office in order to provide a Brighter Banking experience for all of our customers, whether they prefer to conduct their banking transactions digitally or face to face.'

The Financial Mall's 'Digital Zone' which is a continuation of the BBKPLUS concept previously offered at the Bahrain City Centre branch, provides customers with 24//7 access to state-of-the-art technologies that allow customers to conduct a wide range of banking transactions through its Corporate Deposit Machine, Smart ATMs, Bank Certificate Issuance Machine, Instant Debit Card Issuance Machine and Interactive Teller Machine. Customers can instantly print new debit cards, bank account statements, and perform a wide range of banking transactions.

'This latest enhancement to the BBK network further emphasizes the Bank's commitment to continued innovation and evolution in order to meet the changing needs of today's banking customer', Dr. Saif concluded.

