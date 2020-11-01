Log in
BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK launches a new service to update customers' identification information via the Bank's ATMs

11/01/2020 | 01:19am EST

BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, continuously strives to present its customers with the finest services and convenient solutions to further enhance their banking experience.

BBK has recently announced the introduction of a new service over its extensive ATM network, whereby customers can update their Identification documents' data with the Bank in under a minute.

The service was especially introduced in order to aid and ease the process for BBK customers to update their identification records with the bank. Such records include the ID card extract as well as the numbers and expiry dates of their ID cards and passports. Hence, BBK customers can now easily visit their nearest BBK ATM, and using their ID card (CPR), they can complete the process in a few simple steps, swiftly and in a very convenient way.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of the Retail Banking Division at BBK commented: ' As a part of BBK's ongoing initiatives to enhance and improve our customers' banking experience at each and every stop, we have endeavored this new service, which is unique to BBK, in order to enable our customers to proceed with the mandatory requirement of updating their identification documents' data with the bank in a simple and convenient manner and in less than one minute.

By making this service available across the widespread network of BBK ATMs, we are trusting that customers will find the process easy and swift.

I am also pleased to announce that we will be rewarding a total of 60 customers who update their records with the Bank via the ATMs using their ID cards (CPR) from November 2020 till end of February 2021 with prizes of BD 100 for each winner. This will be conducted via a draw each month during this period where there will be 15 winners every month. This service, is one of many other initiatives launched by the Bank in order to facilitate a smooth and rewarding way for our customers to engage and process their banking transactions with us.'

Customers who wish to update their Identification documents' data with the bank only need to visit their nearest BBK ATM, touch the screen to start, select their preferred language and insert their ID Card (CPR) in the card slot, and proceed to confirm their updated information as it is displayed on the ATM screen. Once updated, the customer shall receive a confirmation SMS. Customers do not need to have a debit card to conduct this activity and all they need is their ID Card (CPR).

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 06:19:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2019 133 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2019 75,4 M 200 M 200 M
Net cash 2019 617 M 1 640 M 1 640 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,71x
Yield 2019 6,98%
Capitalization 647 M 1 718 M 1 720 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 996
Free-Float 20,8%
Technical analysis trends BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,48 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Abdulrahman Ali Saif Group Chief Executive Officer
Murad Ali Murad Chairman
Hasan Ahmed Abouzeid Group Chief IT & Operations Officer
Mohammed Abdulla Isa Group Chief Financial Officer
Khalifa bin Duaij Al-Khalifa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.-12.04%1 718
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.62%160 704
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-28.30%55 883
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.90%51 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.39%48 296
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.04%44 904
