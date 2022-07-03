Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-06-29
0.4800 BHD   -.--%
02:33aBANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK launches its Digital Management Trainee Program in FinTech
PU
06/20BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : continues its support to INJAZ Bahrain
PU
04/27Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK launches its Digital Management Trainee Program in FinTech

07/03/2022 | 02:33am EDT
BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, announced the launch of its Digital Trainee Development Program, which is designed to shape the next generation of Bahraini talents who will support the next phase of the Bank's digital transformation journey.

BBK has aligned this program with its strategy of developing national talents and integrating them into its digital transformation journey, as well as to maintain its leadership in the forefront of financial and banking institutions that provide innovative and sustainable digital banking services.

The Bank invites fresh Bahraini graduates or expected graduates to register for the program where priority will be given to students who have majored in relevant programs to Computer Science, Software Engineering, or Information Technology. Graduates who successfully pass the program will have the opportunity to permanently work at BBK.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Hassaan Burshaid, Group Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer stated that the bank's launch of its Digital Management Trainee Programin its ninth editionfollows the significant success of the previous batch where graduates had the opportunity to work for BBK and its subsidiaries.

"This program represents our unwavering trust in local, competent talents and their ability to continue driving the bank's development process, which has lasted fifty years, maintaining one of the highest Bahrainization rates in financial and banking institutions in Bahrain as well as actively contributing towards the Central Bank of Bahrain's 2022-2026 financial services sector development strategy. We have successfully trained our program graduates through quality programs and specialized trainers, and employing the distinguished among them in a rewarding work environment that encourages creativity and innovation."

The program will run in two phases, starting with a fundamentals program that provides general knowledge, skills, and awareness of the new trends in financial technologies, followed by an advanced phase which will address the practical implementation of emerging technologies. The program will cover topics related to FinTech solutions, Blockchain, Digital Transformation, Cyber Security, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in addition to skill-based courses and professional certification in Information Technology and Project Management.

Potential candidates can send their resumes (CV) in MS Word or PDF format to [email protected] starting from July 3rd, 2022, attached with a university graduation certificate, detailed transcripts, or an official university letter with the expected graduation date for those who are expected to graduate in the summer of 2022.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 06:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
