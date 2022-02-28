Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK launches its fifth operational 24/7 “BBKPLUS” Digital Branch concept at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BBK has announced the opening of its new full-fledged "BBKPLUS" Digital Branch at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq, which aims to provide customers with a unique banking experience. This new "BBKPLUS" branch provides a one-stop comprehensive self-service digital banking zone around the clock for BBK's esteemed customers and will also provide customer service and sales consultation services by BBK staff during the working hours of the branch.

This self-service digital zone at the new BBK branch in Souq Al Baraha at Diyar Al Muharraq hosts an array of advanced digital services where customers can perform their transactions easily and at their convenience through its Smart ATM that accommodates cash withdrawals as well as deposits, an Instant Debit Card Issuance Machine which offers a variety of services such as instant debit card issuance, card renewal and card replacement, a Bank Statement Issuance Machine, a Corporate Deposit Machine exclusive to Corporate customers as well as an Interactive Teller Machine that assists customers in performing their banking transactions using voice and video technology.

Dr. Adel Salem, BBK General Manager of Retail Banking commented, "We are proud to continue to offer advanced banking services to our customers, through our fifth BBKPLUS digital branch which will allow BBK customers to conduct their financial activities with increased efficiency and ease and using our services conveniently and reliably around the clock. The opening of this new branch at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq is also part of BBK's network strategy of being present in all key locations of the Kingdom. "

Dr. Salem added, "These digital branches along with BBK's other digital offerings such as the BBKPLUS Application (for opening accounts digitally as well as for applying for personal loans) and the newly introduced BBK Mobile Banking Application are regarded amongst BBK's most significant digital transformation milestones, demonstrating the bank's commitment to leading the transformation of Bahrain's financial services system, accelerating the pace of digital transformation in our financial and banking services for individuals and institutions alike and providing the highest levels of satisfaction and a unique banking experience to BBK customers."

It is noteworthy that the digital branch at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq is the fifth of its kind by BBK, following the successful launch of its self-service digital branches launched first in Bahrain City Center, followed by a unique concept of the digital branch within Tala Plaza Financial Mall, the opening of the BBKPLUS branch in Al Liwan project in Hamala along with the introduction of a BBKPLUS digital zone at the Budaiya Financial Mall. Moreover, BBK's Mobile Banking and BBKPLUS Applications are also available for download from the App store or Google Play.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
02/23BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK discloses its financial results for the year ended ..
PU
02/23Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/23Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Recommends the Distribution of Cash Dividends for the..
CI
02/23MR MURAD : We take great pride in our contributions to the sustainable growth of Bahrain a..
PU
02/18BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : is offering cash prizes worth BD 7,500 to 30 of BBK Mob..
PU
02/09BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : Al Hayrat lights up your life with two massive prizes w..
PU
02/07BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : announces the names of the winners of one of its larges..
PU
2021Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Announces Appointment of Abhik Goswami as Group Chief..
CI
2021BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : Last chance to win BD 500,000 or BD 250,000 from Al Hay..
PU
2021BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK soon to launch a new digital experience
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 113 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2021 53,1 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 89,6 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 808 M 2 143 M 2 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,13x
EV / Sales 2021 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 996
Free-Float -
Chart BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,54 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Ali Saif Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Abdulla Isa Group Chief Financial Officer
Murad Ali Murad Chairman
Hasan Ahmed Abouzeid Group Chief IT & Operations Officer
Ajay Kumar Jaiswal Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.2.06%2 147
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.21%161 502
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.36%79 648
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.27%69 169
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-5.13%52 778
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.78%52 772