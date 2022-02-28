Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK launches its fifth operational 24/7 “BBKPLUS” Digital Branch concept at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq

​

BBK has announced the opening of its new full-fledged "BBKPLUS" Digital Branch at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq, which aims to provide customers with a unique banking experience. This new "BBKPLUS" branch provides a one-stop comprehensive self-service digital banking zone around the clock for BBK's esteemed customers and will also provide customer service and sales consultation services by BBK staff during the working hours of the branch.

This self-service digital zone at the new BBK branch in Souq Al Baraha at Diyar Al Muharraq hosts an array of advanced digital services where customers can perform their transactions easily and at their convenience through its Smart ATM that accommodates cash withdrawals as well as deposits, an Instant Debit Card Issuance Machine which offers a variety of services such as instant debit card issuance, card renewal and card replacement, a Bank Statement Issuance Machine, a Corporate Deposit Machine exclusive to Corporate customers as well as an Interactive Teller Machine that assists customers in performing their banking transactions using voice and video technology.

Dr. Adel Salem, BBK General Manager of Retail Banking commented, "We are proud to continue to offer advanced banking services to our customers, through our fifth BBKPLUS digital branch which will allow BBK customers to conduct their financial activities with increased efficiency and ease and using our services conveniently and reliably around the clock. The opening of this new branch at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq is also part of BBK's network strategy of being present in all key locations of the Kingdom. "

Dr. Salem added, "These digital branches along with BBK's other digital offerings such as the BBKPLUS Application (for opening accounts digitally as well as for applying for personal loans) and the newly introduced BBK Mobile Banking Application are regarded amongst BBK's most significant digital transformation milestones, demonstrating the bank's commitment to leading the transformation of Bahrain's financial services system, accelerating the pace of digital transformation in our financial and banking services for individuals and institutions alike and providing the highest levels of satisfaction and a unique banking experience to BBK customers."



It is noteworthy that the digital branch at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq is the fifth of its kind by BBK, following the successful launch of its self-service digital branches launched first in Bahrain City Center, followed by a unique concept of the digital branch within Tala Plaza Financial Mall, the opening of the BBKPLUS branch in Al Liwan project in Hamala along with the introduction of a BBKPLUS digital zone at the Budaiya Financial Mall. Moreover, BBK's Mobile Banking and BBKPLUS Applications are also available for download from the App store or Google Play.

