    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK offers Car Loans with exceptional benefits this Ramadan

03/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, launches its Car Loans campaign with unprecedented offers during the holy month of Ramadan in an attempt to share the joy of this holy month with its loyal customers and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Through this campaign, BBK will offer competitive preferential interest rates on car loans that would be made available to all customers, in addition to free life insurance on the loan. Moreover, all approved car loan customers will also have a chance to enter a raffle draw to win a cash prize worth BD 500. The prize will be available for 30 customers.

The bank announced that all borrowers will also enter a draw for a chance to have their loan partially settled up to BD 5,000 on the occasion of its 50th Anniversary celebration. All approved customers will also be eligible to take part of all forthcoming draws until January 24th, 2023.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK, confirmed that in addition to the benefits offered, BBK is eager to offer simplified loan procedures, expedite approvals and provide flexible payment terms and loan tenors in accordance to the customer's financial solvency.

"These exceptional car loan offers are part of BBK's various loan offerings, which also include Consumer and Mortgage loans, each with its own set of benefits. We aim to make BBK the leading partner for individuals and institutions in providing appropriate financing and assisting them in achieving their goals and aspirations." Dr. Adel said.

For more information about this special offering, interested applicants may contact the call centre on 17207777 and BBK employees will be pleased to be of assistance.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 06:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
