  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-09-21
0.4950 BHD    0.00%
09/14BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK Summer Program to Foster Bahraini Talents Concludes
PU
09/11BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK offers Sustainability Financing to its customers
PU
09/06BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK Welcomes 14 Bahrainis to its Management Trainee Development Program
PU
Summary 
Summary

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK offers financial facilities to invest in Bahrain Harbour's waterfront properties

09/25/2022 | 08:05am EDT
BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, and Bahrain Harbour, Infracorp's flagship masterplan for Bahrain, have signed an agreement through which the bank will offer financial facilities to various citizens and residents of Bahrain and the GCC countries who wish to purchase a real estate unit in Bahrain Harbour, located behind Bahrain Financial Harbour.

With this agreement, customers who intend to invest or live in this project can obtain a mortgage loan from BBK with many features and benefits. The project offers a unique fusion of architectural styles in a planned urban neighborhood with modern housing, first-class lodging and dining options, a waterfront marina, and other standout attractions.

"BBK is well aware of the originality of Bahrain Harbour, and the tremendous real estate potential it possesses for it to be anyone's dream home, or even as an investment opportunity," said Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager, Retail Banking. "We are keen on this partnership with Bahrain Harbour which helps customers realize their goals and aspirations in purchasing a real estate unit at this astonishing project," he commented.

Dr. Salem added: "The fact that BBK is able to offer this mortgage loan is an indication of the Bank's strong solvency and capacity to offer diverse levels of loans, including, in addition to mortgages, personal loans, individual car loans, and many more."

"The valuable partnership with BBK opens the way for more citizens and residents of Bahrain and the GCC states who want to experience first-class housing options across the region in Bahrain Harbour, one of the most luxurious and exclusive housing projects," said Eman Al Mannai, Head of Sales at Bahrain Harbour.

She emphasized that the extensive list of financing facilities provided by BBK adds to the list of advantages for the Bahrain Harbour project located in the Kingdom. Bahrain Harbour brings together top-notch amenities and the most renowned brands from around the world, creating a vibrant new district offering entertainment and leisure.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 12:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
