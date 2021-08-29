Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK will soon open its Fourth 24/7 Digital "BBKPLUS" branch at Diyar Al Muharrraq

08/29/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in Retail and Commercial banking, has announced its plan to launch a new 24/7 digital branch in Diyar AlMuharraq later this year, making it the fourth digital 'BBKPLUS' branch following the successful launch of its self-service digital branches launched first in the Bahrain City Center back in early 2020 followed by a unique concept of the digital branch within the Tala Plaza Financial Mall in February, 2021 and most recently with the launch of the BBKPLUS branch in the Al Liwan project in Hamala in June, 2021.

This latest addition to the BBKPLUS branches network is one of the many initiatives by the Bank towards the digitization of its banking services and the steps it has taken towards curating a self-service and optimum banking experience for its customers.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of the Retail Banking division at BBK commented: 'BBK strives to anticipate its customers' needs by ensuring its presence all over the Kingdom in order to provide them with the highest level of service excellence and with that, we are pleased to embark on this expansion of the BBKPLUS branches network by providing accessible self-service banking services around the clock to our customers as a part of the Bank's digital journey. The new branch located in Diyar Al Muharraq will serve our valued customers residing within the Muharraq area with this range of services, around the clock'.

The new branch will have an array of digital services, providing an interactive digital banking experience for customers where they can perform their banking transactions easily and reliably 24/7 through its Smart ATMs, Corporate Deposit Machine, Instant Debit Card Issuance Machine, Bank Statement Issuance Machine, in addition to the Interactive Teller Machine that assists customers in performing their banking transactions using voice and video technology. Moreover, customers will also have access to customer service and sales consultation services from the Bank's customer service staff during the working hours of the branch.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 07:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
03:12aBANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK will soon open its Fourth 24/7 Digital "B..
PU
08/26BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK awards its outstanding employees
PU
08/25BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : Al Hayrat awards BD 100,000 to 10 winners for..
PU
07/27Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
07/19BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : Al Hayrat awards 11 winners with cash prizes ..
PU
07/06Ithmaar and BBK Reportedly End Negotiations
CI
07/05Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. cancelled the acquisition of Bahrain operat..
CI
06/30BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK announces strategic partnership with Diya..
PU
06/28BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK is settling Two Consumer Loans in 2021!
PU
06/21BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : Special rates for the first 100 loans! BBK la..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 113 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 52,0 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2020 125 M 331 M 331 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 3,96%
Capitalization 747 M 1 981 M 1 981 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,42x
EV / Sales 2020 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 996
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Ali Saif Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Abdulla Isa Group Chief Financial Officer
Murad Ali Murad Chairman
Hasan Ahmed Abouzeid Group Chief IT & Operations Officer
Ajay Kumar Jaiswal Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.9.56%1 981
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%154 834
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.89%69 979
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.76%58 526
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.84%55 812
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.91%55 143