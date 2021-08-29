Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK will soon open its Fourth 24/7 Digital "BBKPLUS" branch at Diyar Al Muharrraq

​

BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in Retail and Commercial banking, has announced its plan to launch a new 24/7 digital branch in Diyar AlMuharraq later this year, making it the fourth digital 'BBKPLUS' branch following the successful launch of its self-service digital branches launched first in the Bahrain City Center back in early 2020 followed by a unique concept of the digital branch within the Tala Plaza Financial Mall in February, 2021 and most recently with the launch of the BBKPLUS branch in the Al Liwan project in Hamala in June, 2021.

This latest addition to the BBKPLUS branches network is one of the many initiatives by the Bank towards the digitization of its banking services and the steps it has taken towards curating a self-service and optimum banking experience for its customers.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of the Retail Banking division at BBK commented: 'BBK strives to anticipate its customers' needs by ensuring its presence all over the Kingdom in order to provide them with the highest level of service excellence and with that, we are pleased to embark on this expansion of the BBKPLUS branches network by providing accessible self-service banking services around the clock to our customers as a part of the Bank's digital journey. The new branch located in Diyar Al Muharraq will serve our valued customers residing within the Muharraq area with this range of services, around the clock'.

The new branch will have an array of digital services, providing an interactive digital banking experience for customers where they can perform their banking transactions easily and reliably 24/7 through its Smart ATMs, Corporate Deposit Machine, Instant Debit Card Issuance Machine, Bank Statement Issuance Machine, in addition to the Interactive Teller Machine that assists customers in performing their banking transactions using voice and video technology. Moreover, customers will also have access to customer service and sales consultation services from the Bank's customer service staff during the working hours of the branch.