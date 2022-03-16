Log in
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : Competitive Loans that meet your needs from BBK

03/16/2022
BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, stated that its team of experts is continuously working to expand its finance offerings to the citizens and residents of Bahrain, to meet their current and future needs and to ensure that they have the financial resources to carry out their various personal, family, and professional projects. This is consistent with the Bank's duty towards serving its customers all, while supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain's commercial sector and economic growth.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of Retail Banking said that BBK would be announcing special offers on its wide range of loans such as consumer, cars, mortgage and Mazaya in addition to loans specially designed for women, working professionals and retired individuals. "This is part of BBK's solid commitment towards providing the finest financial and banking services to its existing and new customers, which includes the bank's ongoing development of its loan offerings by providing low-interest rates, diversifying loan payback tenors, facilitating guarantees, and more."

Dr. Adel also stated that the bank's ability to diversify its loan products and increase its competitiveness confirms its high financial solvency, as well as its ability to meet the aspirations of its customers and shareholders, within the framework designed by its board of directors.

BBK is keen on granting loans that are highly competitive, facilitating the administrative procedures for obtaining the loan and speeding up the approval process while granting flexible repayment periods that enable the customer to choose a suitable repayment plan.

It is noteworthy that the Bank recently announced that it will be settling 50 loans with a total of BD 250,000 in celebration of its Golden Jubilee.

BBK will also be promoting its Mortgage Loans at a stand in the Gulf Property Show and is in the process of launching a new car loans campaign in Ramadan that would be made available in all cars dealerships in Bahrain. Those interested in applying for BBK car loans can inquire about BBK offering at the cars showrooms or call on the bank call center.

BBK is also intending to announce soon the launch of new credit facilities that caters for the consumer needs and shall be announced in due course.

BBK continually strives to be in the lead position in meeting its customers demand and expectations with the recently launched new improved digital banking channel, BBK Mobile Banking App and Online Banking as well as BBKPLUS Digital Onboarding app which are a part of BBK's ongoing efforts to provide its customers with a seamless and convenient banking experience.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
