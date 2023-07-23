Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait BSC is a Bahrain-based entity which is engaged in commercial banking activities. The Company has five business segments which include Retail banking segment which is principally handling individual customers? deposits and providing consumer finance type loans, overdrafts, credit facilities and funds transfer facilities, credit cards and foreign exchange. Corporate banking segment principally handling loans and other credit facilities, deposit, and current accounts for corporate and institutional customers in Bahrain. International banking segment handling loans and other credit facilities, deposit, and current accounts for international corporate and institutional customers, this also covers the operations of the overseas units. Investment and treasury activities segment provides money market, trading, and treasury services as well as the management of the group's funding operations. Other activities segment includes business process outsourcing services.

Sector Banks