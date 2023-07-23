Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was BHD 16.9 million compared to BHD 15.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.01 compared to BHD 0.009 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.01 compared to BHD 0.009 a year ago.
For the six months, net income was BHD 37 million compared to BHD 30.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.022 compared to BHD 0.018 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.022 compared to BHD 0.018 a year ago.
