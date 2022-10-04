Advanced search
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-10-02
0.4850 BHD   -0.61%
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : Two lucky Al Hayrat customers will win the biggest cash prize of BD 750,000!

10/04/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Al Hayrat, BBK's unique savings account, continues to offer customers an incredible chance to win prizes while saving for the future.

BBK is once again offering its customers with cash prizes from Al Hayrat with a Grand prize of BD 750,000 which will be shared between two lucky winners: BD 250,000 for the month of October and BD 500,000 for the month of December.

BBK invites its current and prospective customers to open Al Hayrat accounts or deposit more into their existing accounts between the 2nd of October and the 31st of December 2022, in order to increase their chances of winning one of the two Grand prizes. The draw for the two cash prizes will take place on the 8th of December and the 8th of February, 2023, respectively.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK, stated that the Al Hayrat prizes are amongst the largest in Bahrain, reflecting the Bank's commitment to transforming the lives of its customers for the better, saying; "We are committed to award more of these cash prizes to our valued customers and we will continue to strive to help them achieve their dreams and aspirations."

Dr. Salem added that the prospect of the Al Hayrat prizes had also encouraged BBK customers to adopt the principle of saving regularly, helping them to realize their financial goals. He also noted that over BD 16 million had been awarded since the inception of Al Hayrat, 21 years ago.

"The continued demand for Al Hayrat prizes reflects the public's confidence in the Bank. BBK will seek to maintain its excellence in providing major prizes to its customers, as an integral part of the financial and banking services it offers." Dr. Adel concluded.

It is noteworthy that Al Hayrat successfully ended its summer campaign by awarding 10 lucky winners with cash prizes worth BD 10,000 each as part of the August draw which recently took place on the 26th of September.

Customers can now open an Al Hayrat account within minutes by simply downloading the BBKPLUS app and every BD 50 deposited into the Al Hayrat account entitles the customer one chance to enter the draw in order to win cash prizes.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
