  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : US$150 Million Club Loan Facility for Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait (BBK)

10/18/2021 | 01:12am EDT
BBK has successfully closed their debut US$150 million 2-year Club Loan Facility. The Facility, which will be used for general funding purposes, was signed on 7th October 2021 and coordinated by Bank ABC.

Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital Limited and Mashreqbank PSC acted as the Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (IMLABs) on the facility whilst Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.) acted as Facility Agent.

The successful closing of the Facility reflects BBK's strong financial standing and the overall growth strategy adopted by the bank.

The IMLABs expressed their delight with the successful closure of the transaction and wished BBK continued growth and prosperity in the future.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. AbdulRahman Ali Saif, BBK's Group Chief Executive, stated that: "BBK is pleased with the successful signing of the debut US$150 million loan facility. This reflects the Bank's sound financial performance despite the impact of the Global Pandemic and the confidence of the market in BBK's performance and growth strategy. BBK's latest Q2 2021 results showed the Bank's strong liquidity position and performance, with a 14% year on year increase in the quarterly profits to BHD 13.8 million for Q2 2021.

The Loan facility reflects BBK's strategy to support the growth of its business lines. The facility also reflects the sound relationship that the Bank maintains with its key counterparts, which BBK would like to thank for arranging this deal.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 113 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 52,0 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2020 125 M 331 M 331 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 3,96%
Capitalization 742 M 1 968 M 1 969 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,42x
EV / Sales 2020 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 996
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Ali Saif Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Abdulla Isa Group Chief Financial Officer
Murad Ali Murad Chairman
Hasan Ahmed Abouzeid Group Chief IT & Operations Officer
Ajay Kumar Jaiswal Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.8.91%1 968
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%156 986
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.86%70 997
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.00%67 026
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.65%59 290
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.78%57 751