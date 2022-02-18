Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : is offering cash prizes worth BD 7,500 to 30 of BBK Mobile Banking App users!

02/18/2022
Following the launch of its new and improved BBK Mobile Banking app, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking recently announced that it will be offering customers who download and transact through the new BBK Mobile Banking app, a chance to win cash prizes worth BD 250 each. This initiative falls under the Bank's commitment towards encouraging its valued customers to use its new and improved digital banking channels and to take advantage of the unprecedented benefits they offer.

To qualify, customers are required to download the new mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, register and start transacting from February 17th, to May 31st, 2022. The bank will award 10 winners each month with cash prizes worth BD 250 each, totaling to BD 7,500 for 30 winners. The more users transact through the Mobile Banking app, the more their chances increase of winning the cash prizes in addition to the qualitative benefits that the application offers like reliability and ease of usage.

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of the Retail Banking Division, commented: "We are proud to have launched an upgraded version of our Mobile Banking app as a step towards the Bank's digital transformation strategy to provide customers with the opportunity to learn about the many services offered by the Bank and encouraging them to adopt the full use of its digital banking channels and on that occasion, we wanted to award 30 of our customers with cash prizes worth BD 7,500 for using these newly improved services through the new BBK Mobile Banking App."

He added that these awards also reflect BBK's efforts in spreading what can be referred to as "digital financial inclusion" in the Kingdom of Bahrain by digitizing its financial channels following the Central Bank of Bahrain's strategy to further develop the service sector in Bahrain which focuses on reducing the use of physical cash and accelerating the process of digital development.

It is worth mentioning that each payment transaction made from a personal BBK account through the new BBK Mobile Banking app will entitle retail customers for one chance to enter the raffle draw. Moreover, the eligible payment transactions are transfers to own personal accounts, other BBK accounts, other local accounts through Fawri+ and Fawri, Express International transfers, International transfers, bill payments to CrediMax, Batelco, Zain, American Express and through Fawateer.

