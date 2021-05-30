Log in
    BBK   BH0004659916

BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C.

(BBK)
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : Al Hayrat from BBK awards two winners with BD 250,000 each.

05/30/2021 | 08:20am EDT
Al Hayrat, BBK's unique savings account continues to present its customers with exceptional opportunities to win prizes while they save for the future. A private handover ceremony was held in honor of the two latest Al Hayrat winners of BD 250,000 each from Al Hayrat, Mrs. Wadeea Sayed Abbas Shubbar and Mr. Husain Ali Sabt Salman. The winners, along with their close family members, were received in a private ceremony that was held in accordance to the social distancing measures set by the Kingdom's wise leadership. Dr. AbdulRahman Saif, BBK's Group Chief Executive congratulated the winners through a virtual call, during the brief handover ceremony.

Dr. AbdulRahman Saif commented: 'I am pleased to present the two Prizes of BD 250,000 each to the Two lucky Winners from Al Hayrat, Mrs. Wadeea Shubbar and Mr. Husain Salman, and I would like to convey my heartfelt congratulations to both of them and their families on this joyous occasion. Since its inception in 2001, Al Hayrat has managed to turn around the lives of so many of our loyal customers and we are proud of the transformation that these prizes have caused in their lives and their families'. As such, we aim to continue offering more life changing prizes from BBK'.

Mrs. Wadeea and Mr. Husain were both personally contacted and congratulated immediately after the draw by the Group chief executive. The draw was held on May 6th, under the supervision of the Ministry of industry, commerce and tourism Mrs. Rawan Janahi, in addition to bank representatives from the Internal audit, Internal control, Marketing, and Retail banking.

The first winner of the BD 250,000 prize Mrs. Wadeea, commented:

'I still can't believe that I've won. On the occasion of Laylat Al Qadr yesterday, I prayed for good health and prosperity and today I received this call. Alhamdulillah, I am so grateful for this win. My husband and I have been loyal customers to the Bank for so many years and this prize is the ultimate award for us'.

When asked how he felt about winning, Mr. Husain, the second winner of the BD 250,000 prize from Al Hayrat, commented:

'I am unbelievably happy! My family and I are so grateful for this win, Alhamdulilah. I would like to thank BBK for this prize and I encourage everyone to always have faith and to never lose hope in their dreams'.

This summer, BBK is offering its customers 41 prizes worth a total of BD 500,000. An exciting kick-start to the summer prizes season will be with the grand prize of BD 100,000 in June as well as monthly prizes worth BD 10,000 for 10 winners each which will be offered during the months of June, July, August and September.

It is worth mentioning that Al Hayrat has been established in 2001 and has presented over BD 15 million in prizes to its customers since its inception, including 10 prizes of 1 Million US Dollars each, before converting the prizes to Bahraini Dinar in 2019 and raising the grand prize value to an astounding BD 500,000 in cash.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 12:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
