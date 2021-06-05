Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : BBK Third Digital Branch at Al Liwan Project

BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in Retail and Commercial banking, has announced the upcoming launch of its latest digital branch in Hamala in early June, following the successful launch of its self-service digital branches, 'BBK PLUS', launched first in the Bahrain City Center, and then in Tala Plaza Financial Mall in February 2021.

The new BBK PLUS branch at Al Liwan project allows customers to conduct a wide range of self service banking transactions around the clock. It is a part of the many projects that BBK has invested in, in line with its digital transformation strategy, ensuring highest standards in the customers banking journey and operational effectiveness.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, BBK Group Chief Executive, Dr. AbdulRahman Ali Saif, said: 'We are proud to announce that we will soon be opening another BBKPLUS branch at the new Al Liwan project in Hamala sometime in early June, offering a wide range of fully digitized services. This new branch is another step towards a brighter banking experience that pairs up digital innovation with accessibility. Through this new banking concept, our customers are able to perform their banking transactions conveniently to suit their fast paced lifestyles. '

Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of the Retail Banking division at BBK commented: 'We are excited to continue the expansion of the BBKPLUS concept by providing customers with around the clock access to a wide range of technologies under one roof. In addition to the Digital Zone, the new branch will also have sales consultation and customer service desks during working hours if they prefer to conduct their banking transactions with the assistance of customer service representatives.'

It is worth mentioning that the new branch will have a full-fledged self-service Digital Zone, providing an interactive digital banking experience for customers where they can perform their banking transactions easily and reliably 24/7 through its Smart ATMs, Corporate Deposit Machine, Instant Debit Card Issuance Machine, Bank Statement Issuance Machine, in addition to the Interactive Teller Machine that assists customers in performing their banking transactions using voice and video technology.

