Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C : Paperless Account opening in Branches

BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, continuously strives to present its customers with the latest technological solutions to further enhance their banking experience. As part of the Bank's strategy towards digitization, BBK introduced a seamless and paperless account opening process at its branches in the form of tablets powered by the BBKPLUS app. These tablets enable branch hosts to onboard customers who wish to open accounts with BBK, through the BBKPLUS onboarding app.



This initiative minimizes customers' waiting time at the branches as every walk-in customer will be greeted by the branch host to assist with the account opening process through the BBKPLUS app. Customers will be able to open their retail accounts - Salary Transfer account, Super Savers Account, Money Maker account in multiple currencies, and an Al Hayrat account with BBK in a timely manner, under 5 minutes, with less signatures and no paperwork included. The app provides a quick yet secure account opening application process using the latest technologies such as ID and identity verification, customer screening and document verification.

Dr. AbdulRahman Ali Saif, BBK's Group Chief Executive commented: 'This digital transformation, among other strategic initiatives, is part of the Bank's plan towards offering a banking experience that accommodates to our customer's fast paced lifestyles. At BBK, we constantly look for ways to provide our valuable customers with a seamless banking experience. Through digitization, we don't only ensure operational efficiency but we align our objectives with the Kingdom's vision of digital transformation, and accelerate the shift towards FinTech and sustainability development.'

'Going paperless on all retail account openings is a value added action for the environment and we are happy that the Bank's business efficiency goals are aligned with its Social Responsibility ones', added Dr. Saif.



Dr. Adel Salem, General Manager of the Retail Banking Division at BBK commented: 'We have decided to offer account opening services through the BBKPLUS app at all of BBK's branches as a step towards creating an elevated banking experience that caters to customers from all walks of life. We aim to achieve customer satisfaction by bringing together the fast moving world of technology and our core value of excellent customer service.'

It is worth mentioning that this service is available at ten branches and will be available at all BBK branches in the near future.

BBK has demonstrated leadership in providing cutting-edge technology and services by offering its customers with a convenient banking experience. The Bank has recently launched the Ask BBK service, Electronic Remittance via MaxWallet, Instant Card and Certificate Issuance services to cater to all its customers and provides them with a seamless and self-service banking experience

