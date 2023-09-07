ANNOUNCEMENT

PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

ENDED DECEMBER 31st, 2022

Bank of Baroda(Uganda) Limited hereby informs its shareholders and the public that it received a No Objection from Bank of Uganda on 24th August, 2023 to pay dividends to its shareholders for the ﬁnancial year ended 31st December 2022.

The shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the bank held on July 4th, 2023 approved the proposed dividend of Uganda Shillings 2.00 per share for the 2022 ﬁnancial year subject to approval from Bank of Uganda.

The dividend for the 2022 Financial year will be paid by 30th September 2023 to shareholders whose names appear on the register at the close of business on September 22nd, 2023.

On behalf of Bank of Baroda (Uganda) Limited,

Anne T. Mbonye

Company Secretary

Date: 29.08.2023

Bank of Baroda is regulated by Bank of Uganda.