Bank of Baroda is a banking group organized around 4 areas of activity: - business bank (35.6% of income); - market bank (32.7%); - retail bank (27.9%); - other (3.8%). At the end of March 2018, the group managed EUR73.8 billion in current deposits and EUR53.3 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 5,573 branches located primarily in India (5,467). India accounts for 88.4% of income.

Sector Banks