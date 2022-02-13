Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Baroda
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532134   INE028A01039

BANK OF BARODA

(532134)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

02/13/2022 | 03:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man rides his bicycle past India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters building in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion).

The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017.

ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email. The shipbuilder, identified by the central bank as one of India's "dirty dozen" highly indebted companies, has filed for bankruptcy resolution.

According to figures from the forensic audit that were included in the CBI complaint, the company owed 70.89 billion rupees to ICICI Bank, 36.34 billion rupees to IDBI Bank, 29.25 billion rupees to the State Bank of India, 16.14 billion rupees to Bank of Baroda, 12.44 bilion rupees to Punjab National Bank and 12.28 billion rupees to Indian Overseas Bank.

State Bank of India, where the accounts of ABG Shipyard were maintained, had filed the forensic audit in a report to the CBI.

That report, included in the CBI complaint posted on Sunday, said the fraud took the form of diversion of funds, "misappropriation and criminal breach of trust with an objective to gain unlawfully at the cost of the Bank's funds".

"The money was used for purposes other than the purpose for which the funds were released by the Bank", it said.

($1 = 75.3188 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF BARODA -1.09% 113.5 End-of-day quote.38.50%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.96% 55.15 End-of-day quote.7.40%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -1.82% 790.8 Delayed Quote.6.84%
IDBI BANK LIMITED -1.85% 47.65 End-of-day quote.2.69%
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK -1.46% 20.3 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK -2.45% 39.8 End-of-day quote.6.70%
STATE BK OF INDIA -2.03% 529.6 Delayed Quote.15.02%
All news about BANK OF BARODA
03:47aIndia files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud
RE
02/10Indian bond yields fall sharply on dovish commentary from RBI
RE
02/08Nomura Upgrades Bank of Baroda to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to 130 Indian ..
MT
02/07Indian shares mark worst day in 2 weeks as private-sector lenders drag
RE
02/07Bank of Baroda's Consolidated Net Profit More than Doubles in Fiscal Q3; Shares Surge 7..
MT
02/06TRANSCRIPT : Bank of Baroda, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2022
CI
02/05Bank of Baroda Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dec..
CI
01/20India's Future mulls Supreme Court bid to avoid being named a defaulter - sources
RE
2021Bank of Baroda Appoints Ajay Singhal, as Part Time Non-Official Director
CI
2021Whose Employees Are Our Tycoons?
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF BARODA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 442 B 5 864 M 5 864 M
Net income 2022 77 820 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 587 B 7 791 M 7 791 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 82 886
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart BANK OF BARODA
Duration : Period :
Bank of Baroda Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF BARODA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 113,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Chadha CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Gerard de Souza Chief Financial Officer
Hasmukh Haridas Adhia Non-Executive Chairman
Kuku Ram Kanojia General Manager-Operations & Services
Balasubramaniam Elango Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF BARODA38.50%7 791
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.07%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.31%212 570