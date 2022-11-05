Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Baroda
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532134   INE028A01039

BANK OF BARODA

(532134)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
144.55 INR   -2.43%
10/31India cenbank to start pilot of digital rupee on Nov 1
RE
10/21IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
10/20Indian rupee to drop further to 84.50/USD by year-end -poll
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Bank of Baroda, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 05, 2022

11/05/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the analyst meet for Bank of Baroda's financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2022. Thank you all so much for joining us. We have with us...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about BANK OF BARODA
10/31India cenbank to start pilot of digital rupee on Nov 1
RE
10/21IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
10/20Indian rupee to drop further to 84.50/USD by year-end -poll
RE
10/18India cenbank's 2013 playbook to rebuild FX reserves unlikely to work-analysts
RE
10/12New CIRP Regulations Amendment All Set To Revolutionize The CIRP Process
AQ
10/10Large Indian lenders shun rupee mechanism in Russia trade-sources
RE
10/07India 10-yr yield to stabilise around 7.50% - Bank of Baroda's Mohanty
RE
10/05Bank of Baroda Plans to Raise Up to $500 Million From Loan
MT
10/05Correction : Fitch Affirms Bank of Baroda at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
09/30India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF BARODA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 470 B 5 727 M 5 727 M
Net income 2023 98 789 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,59x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 748 B 9 109 M 9 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 79 806
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart BANK OF BARODA
Duration : Period :
Bank of Baroda Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF BARODA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 144,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Chadha CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Gerard de Souza Chief Financial Officer
Hasmukh Haridas Adhia Non-Executive Chairman
Kuku Ram Kanojia General Manager-Operations & Services
Balasubramaniam Elango Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF BARODA76.39%9 109
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.109.41%532 422
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.31%295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%178 102