Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Beirut Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Beirut S.A.L.    BOB   LB0000010530

BANK OF BEIRUT S.A.L.

(BOB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Beirut L : Announcements 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 03:50am EDT

Call for a General Assembly

The Board of Directors of Bank of Beirut sal invites shareholders to attend an ordinary general assembly, to be held in accordance with the quorum and the majority legally required to amend the By-Laws of the Bank. The meeting will be held at 11:00 am on March 20, 2020 at the Bank's Head Office located in Foch St, Beirut Downtown to discuss the following agenda: - Approve the decisions of the Board of Directors of December 17, 2019 relating to cash contribution to capital. - Approve the terms of the cash contribution to capital. - Approve the authorization granted by the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of article 158 of the Code of Commerce relating to Cash Contribution to Capital.

Daily Bulletin - 05/03/2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Beirut SAL published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK OF BEIRUT S.A.L.
03:50aBANK OF BEIRUT L : Announcements 2020
PU
2019Globe-trotting Lebanese lenders face toughest test at home
RE
2017BANK OF BEIRUT SAL : BoB introduces the "Hybrid Banking" concept to its Jdeideh-..
PU
2017BANK OF BEIRUT SAL : – ‘Best Foreign Bank in Oman'
PU
2017BANK OF BEIRUT SAL : Delivers another Batch of Scholarships to University Studen..
PU
2017BANK OF BEIRUT CHAIRMAN : One of our Objectives is to be a Universal Bank Offeri..
PU
2016BANK OF BEIRUT SAL : Kicks off the 14th Edition of its “U for Youth”..
PU
2016BANK OF BEIRUT SAL : “Banking for Good”
PU
2016BANK OF BEIRUT SAL : US Congress & Senate Honoring Dr. Sfeir.
PU
2016BANK OF BEIRUT SAL : USD 6000 to Bank of Beirut “Winner Current Account&rd..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 759 B 504 M 504 M
Net income 2018 260 B 173 M 173 M
Net cash 2018 7 086 B 4 705 M 4 705 M
P/E ratio 2018 0,01x
Yield 2018 6 117%
Capitalization 1 733 B 1 151 M 1 151 M
EV / Sales 2017 -10,8x
EV / Sales 2018 -7,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 997
Free-Float 7,23%
Chart BANK OF BEIRUT S.A.L.
Duration : Period :
Bank of Beirut S.A.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Salim G. Sfeir Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roger F. Dagher Chief Financial Officer
Gaby Andari Chief Information Officer
Fawaz H. Naboulsi Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Adib S. Millet Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF BEIRUT S.A.L.0.00%1 151
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.20%156 675
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-31.32%53 851
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.24%52 432
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.74%45 161
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-18.76%43 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group