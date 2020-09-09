Bank of Beirut L : Announcements 2020

Call for a General Assembly

The Board of Directors of Bank of Beirut sal invites shareholders to attend an ordinary general assembly, to be held in accordance with the quorum and the majority legally required to amend the By-Laws of the Bank. The meeting will be held at 11:00 am on March 20, 2020 at the Bank's Head Office located in Foch St, Beirut Downtown to discuss the following agenda: - Approve the decisions of the Board of Directors of December 17, 2019 relating to cash contribution to capital. - Approve the terms of the cash contribution to capital. - Approve the authorization granted by the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of article 158 of the Code of Commerce relating to Cash Contribution to Capital.

Daily Bulletin - 05/03/2020