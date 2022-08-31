Log in
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-31 am EDT
2.760 HKD   +0.73%
04:50aBank of china says increased mortgage lending in h1 to support h…
03:20aBANK OF CHINA : 2022 Interim Results Presentation.pdf
08/30China sets yuan midpoint at 2-yr low, but firmer than forecast
RE
BANK OF CHINA SAYS INCREASED MORTGAGE LENDING IN H1 TO SUPPORT H…

08/31/2022 | 04:50am EDT
BANK OF CHINA SAYS INCREASED MORTGAGE LENDING IN H1 TO SUPPORT HEALTHY GROWTH OF PROPERTY MARKET


Financials
Sales 2022 628 B 90 833 M 90 833 M
Net income 2022 214 B 30 968 M 30 968 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,36x
Yield 2022 9,48%
Capitalization 840 B 122 B 122 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2,41 CNY
Average target price 3,23 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.49%121 580
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.75%335 516
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.38%273 921
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 291
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.00%167 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.19%156 150