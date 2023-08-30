2023 Interim Results Release
2023.08.30
This presentation and subsequent discussions may contain forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements generally use the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "target", "may", "will" and other forward- looking terms. You should not place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements, which speak only as at the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements are based on our own information and information from other sources that we deem as reliable. They relate to future events or the future financial, business or other performance of the Bank and are subject to a number of uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
2
I
Interim Operating Results
II Progress in Key Business
III Outlook for 2H 2023
3
Delivered robust financial results
Operating income
RMB million
1H2023319,707
+8.92%
1H2022 293,522
Net interest income
RMB million
1H2023 233,992
+4.75%
1H2022 223,380
Net fee & commission income
RMB million
1H2023 46,376
+4.34%
1H2022 44,446
PPOP
Profit after tax
Profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank
RMB million
1H2023 215,407
1H2022 203,745
+5.72%
RMB million
1H2023
127,688
+3.35%
1H2022
123,555
RMB million
1H2023 120,095
1H2022 119,165
+0.78%
4
Maintained reasonable profitability
NIM
1.67%
1.761.67
%
1H2022 1H2023
- Interest rate of domestic RMB loans decreased by43 bps yoy, as the bank supported development of the real economy
- Interest payment ratio of domestic RMB customer deposits decreased by7 bps yoy, with balanced development of deposit quantity and rates
- NIM of domestic foreign currencies and overseas institutions rose by47 bps and 26 bps yoy respectively, due to effect of foreign currencies interest rate hikes
Non-interest income to operating income
26.81%
23.90 26.81
%
1H2022 1H2023
- Proportion of non-interest income increased by 2.91 pps yoy
- Net fee & commission income resumed positive growth yoy, with items such as consultancy& advisory fees, custodian & other fiduciary service fees and bank card fees increased significantly
- Net trading gains increased rapidly, as the valuation of financial assets improved due to fluctuations of market interest rates and exchange rates
Cost-to-income ratio
25.77%
26.34 25.77
%
1H2022 1H2023
- Cost-to-incomeratio decreased by 0.57 pps yoy
- Cost structure continued to optimise, as the bank allocated more resources to key products, areas and regions, and streamlined operation to cut general expenses
- IT expenses increased by10.0% yoy, supporting digital transformation and development
5
