Financials CNY USD Sales 2022 627 B 90 536 M 90 536 M Net income 2022 222 B 32 029 M 32 029 M Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 3,54x Yield 2022 8,81% Capitalization 911 B 132 B 132 B Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x Nbr of Employees 306 322 Free-Float 35,3% Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 2,58 CNY Average target price 3,17 CNY Spread / Average Target 22,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President Lian Ge Liu Chairman Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 2.82% 131 574