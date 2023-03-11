Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Bank of China Limited
News
Summary
3988
CNE1000001Z5
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
(3988)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
03:08:39 2023-03-10 am EST
2.920
HKD
-1.35%
12:05a
China chooses continuity, retaining central bank chief, finance minister
RE
03/11
Factbox-China's new line-up of top government leaders
RE
03/11
China reappoints central bank chief, finance minister
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
CHINAS YI GANG NOMINATED AS PEOPLES BANK OF CHINA GOVERNOR - X…
03/11/2023 | 09:08pm EST
CHINA’S YI GANG NOMINATED AS PEOPLE’S BANK OF CHINA GOVERNOR - XINHUA
© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
12:05a
China chooses continuity, retaining central bank chief, finance minister
RE
03/11
Factbox-China's new line-up of top government leaders
RE
03/11
China reappoints central bank chief, finance minister
RE
03/11
China's premier nominates Yi Gang to stay on as central bank governor
RE
03/11
China unexpectedly taps central bank chief, finance minister to stay on
RE
03/10
Jobs Report Will Be Key to Fed Plans; San -2-
DJ
03/10
North American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report -2-
DJ
03/10
European Midday Briefing: Banks Slide on Bond -2-
DJ
03/10
Anhui Huilong Agricultural to Issue 400 Million Yuan Ultra Short-Term Bonds
MT
03/10
China’s New RMB Loans Shrink in February, But Beats Expectations
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
02/15
China’s New Bank Asset Classification Rules to Bolster Reporting Standards, Fitch..
MT
01/06
China's boom in sustainable bonds lacks rigour, warns Fitch
RE
2022
Chinese Property Developers Rise After PBOC Signals Support
DJ
More recommendations
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2022
627 B
90 536 M
90 536 M
Net income 2022
222 B
32 029 M
32 029 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
3,54x
Yield 2022
8,81%
Capitalization
911 B
132 B
132 B
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,38x
Nbr of Employees
306 322
Free-Float
35,3%
More Financials
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
2,58 CNY
Average target price
3,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target
22,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu
Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu
Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng
General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
2.82%
131 574
More Results
