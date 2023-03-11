Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:39 2023-03-10 am EST
2.920 HKD   -1.35%
12:05aChina chooses continuity, retaining central bank chief, finance minister
RE
03/11Factbox-China's new line-up of top government leaders
RE
03/11China reappoints central bank chief, finance minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

CHINAS YI GANG NOMINATED AS PEOPLES BANK OF CHINA GOVERNOR - X…

03/11/2023 | 09:08pm EST
CHINA’S YI GANG NOMINATED AS PEOPLE’S BANK OF CHINA GOVERNOR - XINHUA


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 627 B 90 536 M 90 536 M
Net income 2022 222 B 32 029 M 32 029 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 8,81%
Capitalization 911 B 132 B 132 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,58 CNY
Average target price 3,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.82%131 574