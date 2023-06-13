Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Bank of China Limited
  News
  Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:12 2023-06-13 am EDT
3.160 HKD    0.00%
10:26aChina Central Bank Cuts Standing Lending Facility Rates
DJ
09:22aChina's Central Bank Lowers Rates to Provide More Support for Economic Recovery, Says Mitsubishi UFG
MT
07:24aWall Street has regained its invincibility
MS
China Central Bank Cuts Standing Lending Facility Rates

06/13/2023 | 10:26am EDT
By Xiao Xiao


China's central bank cut interest rates on a key monetary policy tool for the first time since August on Tuesday, shortly after it unexpectedly trimmed a key lending rate to shore up the country's patchy economic recovery, underscoring Beijing's worries over a darkening outlook for the world's second largest economy.

The People's Bank of China cut rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) by 10 basis points, effective June 13, with rates of overnight, 7-day and one-month SLF lowered to 2.75%, 2.90% and 3.25% respectively.

Financial institutions can obtain short-term liquidity through the SLF scheme from the central bank, using qualified bonds and other assets as collateral.

The central bank also announced Tuesday that it cut the interest rate on seven-day reverse repurchase operations to 1.9% from 2.0%, its first cut in short-term lending rates since August.

Analysts widely expect the central bank to soon cut rates on its medium lending facility, key policy rates that guide the country's benchmark lending rates.


Write to Xiao Xiao at xiao.xiao@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 1025ET

