China Central Bank Cuts Standing Lending Facility Rates

China's central bank cut interest rates on a key monetary policy tool for the first time since August on Tuesday, shortly after it unexpectedly trimmed a key lending rate to shore up the country's patchy economic recovery, underscoring Beijing's worries over a darkening outlook for the world's second largest economy.

The People's Bank of China cut rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) by 10 basis points, effective June 13, with rates of overnight, 7-day and one-month SLF lowered to 2.75%, 2.90% and 3.25% respectively.

Financial institutions can obtain short-term liquidity through the SLF scheme from the central bank, using qualified bonds and other assets as collateral.

The central bank also announced Tuesday that it cut the interest rate on seven-day reverse repurchase operations to 1.9% from 2.0%, its first cut in short-term lending rates since August.

Analysts widely expect the central bank to soon cut rates on its medium lending facility, key policy rates that guide the country's benchmark lending rates.

