Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3988   CNE1000001Z5

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-16 am EST
2.760 HKD    0.00%
01:48pChina agrees to formation of global sovereign debt 'roundtable' -IMF chief
RE
07:50aICBC Lists $250 Million Bonds in Macau, Singapore
MT
12/15China agreed to form global sovereign debt 'roundtable': IMF chief
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China agrees to formation of global sovereign debt 'roundtable' -IMF chief

12/16/2022 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese officials have agreed to participate in a global sovereign debt "roundtable" that would include a wide variety of stakeholders, including private sector creditors, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

Georgieva told an event hosted by the IMF that she was feeling "a bit more optimistic" about the prospects for dealing with major debt issues facing low- and middle-income countries after high-level meetings with Chinese authorities last week.

The IMF chief last week she had a "fruitful exchange" with her Chinese counterparts on the need to accelerate debt relief for countries like Zambia and Sri Lanka, adding that she saw "space for a platform for more systematic engagement on debt issues, where China can play an active role."

On Thursday, Georgieva said she had a "very constructive engagement" with Chinese leaders on the debt issue during her meetings after repeated calls for reforms to accelerate debt treatments under the Group of 20 common framework and expand it to include middle-income countries.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other Western officials have expressed mounting frustration about what they see as foot-dragging by China, now the world's largest sovereign creditor, in providing relief under the G20 framework.

China has argued that private creditors and multilateral development banks should be required to accept debt "haircuts" to make the process fair.

Kevin Gallagher, director of the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, said a broader, more systemic solution was clearly needed.

"Systemic could be music to all of our ears, if it means really bringing together all the different creditor classes, including the multilateral development banks, but especially the private bondholders and the Chinese," he said.

He said it was also essential to move away from the case-by-case approach of the G20 framework toward the more systemic approach of earlier debt restructurings.

Georgieva said the discussions in China yielded some progress.

"We agreed that we should form a global sovereign debt roundtable at the highest level - the key creditors, some of the borrowers, the private sector - with the World Bank, the IMF and the G20 presidency being the co-conveners," she said.

"We need that place ... We cannot have solutions for systemic risk with the parties to this solution being in different rooms and not talking to each other at the same time. That just cannot happen," she said.

The proposed roundtable offered a structure to help improve the debt treatment process and avoid a systemic debt crisis, she said.

No further details were immediately available about the roundtable and when it could have an initial meeting.

Georgieva, World Bank President David Malpass and other financial leaders met in China's Anhui province last week with officials from the People's Bank of China, China's finance ministry and its EXIM Bank and China Development Bank. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Grant McCool and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
01:48pChina agrees to formation of global sovereign debt 'roundtable' -IMF chief
RE
07:50aICBC Lists $250 Million Bonds in Macau, Singapore
MT
12/15China agreed to form global sovereign debt 'roundta..
RE
12/15North American Morning Briefing: Rough Start For -2-
DJ
12/15European Midday Briefing: Hawkish Fed Jolts Stocks; More Rate D..
DJ
12/15Taiwan Central Bank Raises Rates Again
DJ
12/15ICBC Files for Singapore Listing of $250 Million Bonds Due 2024
MT
12/15China Central Bank Injects 2 Billion Yuan Via Reverse Repos
MT
12/15Chinese Shares End Mixed; Sinyuan ZM, FORE Intelligent Rise 20% in Debut
MT
12/15Chinese Shares End Mixed on Slowdown in November Economic Activities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 627 B 89 989 M 89 989 M
Net income 2022 221 B 31 660 M 31 660 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 9,43%
Capitalization 876 B 126 B 126 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 306 322
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,47 CNY
Average target price 3,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Liu Vice Chairman & President
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Ke Qiu Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Meng General Manager-Software Center
Guo Hua Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.78%124 609