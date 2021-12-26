China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank has vowed
to promote healthy development of the country's real estate
market, saying it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers
and better satisfy their reasonable living needs.
The statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made
following its fourth-quarter monetary policy committee meeting
on Saturday, is the latest sign that Chinese regulators are
marginally easing curbs on the property sector to prevent a
hard-landing.
Echoing China's annual Central Economic Work Conference held
in early December, the PBOC said it will prioritize economic
stability, amid an increasingly severe external environment and
the unrelenting global pandemic.
"The PBOC...turned more cautious on its growth outlook,
indicated an intention to use broad and targeted policy tools to
support the real economy in a more pro-active manner, and on the
margin eased its tone on the property sector," said analysts at
Goldman Sachs in a note on Sunday.
"We expect the central bank to inject more long-term
liquidity via RRR cuts and various lending facilities, on-budget
fiscal expenditures to be more supportive to growth compared
with 2021, and local governments to ease property policies at
local levels."
The PBOC said it will keep its monetary policy flexible and
appropriate, and liquidity reasonably ample. It will strengthen
support to the real economy, with a bias toward small companies.
The central bank reiterated that it will deepen reforms of
the forex market and increase the flexibility of the yuan's
exchange rate while guiding companies and financial institutions
to be "risk neutral."
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)