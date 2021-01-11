China central bank drafts rules for credit information sector

The draft rules added articles to prevent over-collection and misuse of credit information from individuals and businesses, and imposed requirements on agencies to ensure they protect personal information.

"China's credit information business has entered a new era, facing challenges ahead. It's necessary to issue new rules to strengthen the regulation of credit data collection, processing and providing," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; editing by Catherine Evans and Jason Neely)