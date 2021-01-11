Log in
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(3988)
China central bank drafts rules for credit information sector

01/11/2021 | 05:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank issued draft rules on Monday to regulate the country's credit information sector and warned agencies against collecting excessive information from users.

The draft rules added articles to prevent over-collection and misuse of credit information from individuals and businesses, and imposed requirements on agencies to ensure they protect personal information.

"China's credit information business has entered a new era, facing challenges ahead. It's necessary to issue new rules to strengthen the regulation of credit data collection, processing and providing," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; editing by Catherine Evans and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 564 B 87 136 M 87 136 M
Net income 2020 177 B 27 295 M 27 295 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,91x
Yield 2020 7,92%
Capitalization 860 B 133 B 133 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 309 384
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,96 CNY
Last Close Price 2,24 CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jiang Wang Vice Chairman & President
Xi Quan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lian Ge Liu Chairman
Liu Qiuwan Chief Information Officer
Chang Yun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.13%132 771
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.04%414 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.32%281 410
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.39%263 781
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.68%193 215
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.03%180 160
